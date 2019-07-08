Register
17:02 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt waves as he leaves his home in London, Britain, June 26, 2019

    Jeremy Hunt Pledges to Take Action to Prevent Persecution of Christians Worldwide

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112

    An estimated one-third of the world’s population suffers from religious persecution in some form, with 80 percent of them being Christian, the report claimed. The findings tally with research conducted by other religious advocacy groups.

    The UK government should be prepared to impose sanctions against countries persecuting Christians, a report by Philip Mounstephen, bishop of Truro, commissioned by the Foreign Office has recommended.

    ​The report was commissioned directly by foreign secretary and Conservative party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt to examine the extent and nature of Christian persecution and assess the UK government’s response - he has said he’d enact all the recommendations if he became prime minister, and agrees with the report’s conclusion Christians were the most persecuted religious group in the world.

    London should also adopt a definition of anti-Christian discrimination and persecution similar to those already applied to Islamophobia and antisemitism, the report says, with Whitehall staff, both in the UK and overseas, given mandatory training in religious literacy in order to equip them to understand the scale and significance of the issue.

    Its findings were endorsed by charity Open Doors, which monitors Christian persecution around the world - the body estimates on average each month 345 Christians are killed for faith-related issues. In all, 245 million Christians face persecution with one in three Asian Christians face persecution.

    Open Doors produces the World Watch List every year, ranking the 50 countries in the world where the persecution of Christians is most extreme. Pakistan, India, China and Nigeria are all on the list, with the data suggesting persecution of Christians in India and Nepa is increasing dramatically. Recently, Pastor Kuldeep was brutally attacked while praying on the verandah of his house in rural India - he was rushed to hospital and barely survived. Pastor Kuldeep had faced accusations like this before but the violent attack on him was unprecedented. Thirty years after his conversion from Hinduism to Christianity, Kuldeep says he does not feel safe. 

    “It must focus attention on the countries where persecution is most severe and where the situation is rapidly deteriorating. I believe freedom of religion or belief is one of the major issues of our time. This review is a good first step to addressing this. For it to be effective it must deliver real, tangible and lasting change for those suffering persecution. In many countries Christianity is criminalised and there are thousands of Christians locked up because of their faith. Many are tortured. It’s wrong,” Open Doors Henrietta Blyth said.

    The report also found Christian persecution had “multiple drivers” and as such “it deserves special attention”, given it has become “a bellwether for repression” since if Christians are discriminated against in one context or another, “you can be confident other minorities are too”.

    Related:

    Christian Churches Under Attack in West Bank, Prompt Action Demanded
    Swedish Lesbian Bishop Grilled for Claiming She Has 'More in Common With Muslims' Than Christians
    Author: Absence of Syrian Christian Issue in Western Media Carefully Planned
    Christian Woman Faces Blasphemy Charges in Indonesia for Taking Pet Dog Into Mosque
    Tags:
    Britain, Christians, Jeremy Hunt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse