New Democracy Party Leader Kyrikos Mitsotakis Sworn In as Greek Prime Minister

The day before, former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called Leader of the centre-right New Democracy (ND) party Kyriakos Mitsotakis and congratulate him on his victory in snap elections.

New Democracy (ND) party Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sworn in as the Greek prime minister.

According to election results, people handed Mitsotakis 40 percent of the votes on Sunday, while his opponent, former Prime Minister Tispras received 31.5 percent of votes.

Alexis Tispras called the snap election after the ruling leftist Syriza party lost to New Democracy in the European Parliament vote last May.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is the son of one of the country's longest-serving parliamentarians and former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, took charge of the New Democrats three years ago.

Following the election, the New Democrats will have 158 seats out of 300 in the country's parliament.

