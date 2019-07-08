British Airways Faces $240 Million Fine Over Customer Data Breach - Reports

The news comes after hackers stole the personal and financial information of thousands of customers from the company's website and app in 2018.

The Information Commissioner's Office has imposed a £189-million ($236-million) fine on British Airways after card details of more than 380,000 customers were compromised following a cyber attack.

British Airways chairman Alex Cruz has stated that the company was "surprised and disappointed" by the initial ruling.

"British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers' data. We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this event caused", Cruz said.

