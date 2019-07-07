Conservative New Democracy Party Leads in Greek Snap General Election - Exit Polls

The centre-right New Democracy (ND) Party of ex-banker Kyriakos Mitsotakis is poised to win the Greek snap parliamentary elections the Greek snap parliamentary election with between 38 to 42% of votes, which translates to 155-167 seats in the 300-seat Greek parliament, a Greek TV channel ERT suggest citin exit polls.
The ruling leftist alliance Syriza of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is set to win 26.5-30.5 percent of the vote and 77-82 seats.
BREAKING: The #exitpoll for the General #Election in #Greece (80% of the sample): #ND 38%-42%#Syriza 26.5%-30.5% #KINAL 6%-8%#KKE 5%-7%#GoldenDawn 2.8%-4.8%— Ioannis E Kolovos (@ioannisekolovos) July 7, 2019
Greek Solution 2.5%-4.5%#MeRA25 3%-5%
(3% needed to enter Parliament)#greekelections2019 https://t.co/6H30NjhDMi pic.twitter.com/FT4TxV0o6k
The socialist Kinal party will get 6-8 percent of the vote and 19-22 seats. The Communists are fourth with 5-7 percent of the vote and 16-19 seats.
DiEM25 of ex-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is set to gain 3-5 percent of the vote an 8-14 seats. Traditionalist Greek Solution is on 2.8-4.8 percent with up to 13 seats, while far-right New Dawn is on 2.5-4.5 percent with the same amount of seats.
Greeks went to the polls on Sunday after the ruling party called a snap general election after it lost to the centre-right ND Party in May’s European Parliament elections and the opposition urged Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to resign.
All comments
Show new comments (0)