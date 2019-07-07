Register
19:43 GMT +307 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the media photograph Britain's shadow Chancellor of the exchequer John McDonnell as he speaks at the annual Labour Party Conference in Brighton, southern Britain 28 September, 2015

    UK Shadow Chancellor Slams Labour Split Rumours, Denies NDA Used to Silence Anti-Semitism Reports

    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Labour Party has been accused of fostering anti-semitic elements and not doing enough to root out the problem with in the party. Corbyn supporters accuse elements of the media and those within the Labour Party who oppose Jeremy Corbyn as leader of weaponising anti-Semitism claims.

    Top Labour officials have split following a revelation that non-disclosure agreements (NDA) were used against former members who aided in the creation of a BBC panorama documentary about accusations of anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

    The BBC exposé, produced by veteran panorama reporter John Ware, is said to be deeply critical of Jeremy Corbyn and his advisors, who have been accused of intervening in disciplinary cases around anti-Semitism.

    Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson said in a tweet that using lawyers to silence staff members is "not the Labour way”. 

    ​Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell rejected the accusations interview with the BBC on Sunday and also explained there was no split between himself and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

    When asked by Andrew Marr if he had asked Corbyn to sack top aids such as Seumas Milne, McDonnell rejected the idea.

    “I have not told anyone to be sacked or anything like that, this is all myth.”

    He continued saying that NDA’s can be used to protect essential information and rebuffed Watson’s idea that the party was silencing people.

    The shadow chancellor said that “the Labour party is reminding [the former employees] of their confidentiality agreement”.

    He went on to sarcastically invoke the idea that journalists invented the stories while “drinking some of the most nauseating wine ever produced from a grape”.

    McDonnell said that the Labour Party must also issue a fresh apology to the Jewish community, following a statement from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown that the Labour Party owed Jews “an unqualified apology”

    “[Corbyn] made that apology. If Gordon thinks it hasn’t landed, let’s do it again, and let’s make sure that we repeat it, empathetically as well.” he said.

    The comments by McDonnell were echoed by shadow international trade secretary, Barry Gardiner on Sky said the proposals by Labour to crack down on the use of NDAs by private companies to stop revelations about racism, sexual abuse or criminal behaviour.

    He said that Labour would not use any gagging orders “to hide anything that is illegal or improper”.

    He criticised the BBC programme for not offering the party a fair hearing and for not including instances where Corbyn officials demanded a “stronger response” to anti-semitism within the party and that the they had "an axe to grind" with the Corbyn leadership.

    As reported in The Guardian, some Labour officials consider this recent case as a part of an ongoing attempt by opponents to undermine the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn and his allies.

    “Our records show that after these officials left and after Jennie Formby became general secretary, the rate at which antisemitism cases have been dealt with, increased fourfold.”

    This follows the second removal of staunch Corbyn ally Chris Williamson MP on accusations of anti-semitism.

    The Labour MP said that the party had “done more to combat racism than any other party and now being demonised as a racist, bigotted party,”

    He went on to say that the Labour Party itself was partly to blame as it gave “too much ground” and had been “too apologetic”.

    He was reinstated to the party then swiftly removed again last week. 

    Tags:
    anti-Semitism, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour party, John McDonnell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse