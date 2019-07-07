One Worker Hospitalised, Others Evacuated After Alleged Chemical Alert at Solihull Factory, UK

Workers of a Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull, West Midlands, were evacuated from the facility on Sunday following what has been described as a "chemical alert".
"Today I have had reports of an incident at Jaguar Land Rover in Solihull. Workers are being hosed down and taken to hospital. That's all the information I can get. I'm hoping everyone is safe and nobody is taken ill. I'm going to contact JLR to see if I can get any further information", local councillor Diane Donaldson told the outlet.
A number of ambulances have been seen at the scene of the incident.
Workers at Jaguar Land Rover factory 'taken to hospital after chemical alert'. https://t.co/kzm3N2xDiF pic.twitter.com/SxzL7bF8Ix— UK Breaking News (@breakma_uk) 7 июля 2019 г.
According to local ambulance service, 28 patients have been assessed with one being hospitalised with minor symptoms.
Today our team alongside senior ambulance officers & ambulance crews responded to a suspected chemical incident at Jaguar Land Rover Solihull— ☤ WMAS HART ☤ (@WMASHART) 7 июля 2019 г.
28 patients were assessed & given advice at the site with 1 person being transported to hospital with minor symptoms pic.twitter.com/Qtbi7GVjWV
