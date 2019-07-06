London’s Westminster Bridge Shut After Boat Crash – Police (Photo, Video)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Westminster Bridge over the River Thames in London was shut Saturday after a tourist boat crashed into its lower section, the Metropolitan Police said.

"Westminster Bridge is temporarily closed after a boat was involved in a collision with the bottom of the bridge," the police tweeted.

Westminster Bridge is temporarily closed after a boat was involved in a collision with the bottom of the bridge. @LondonFire and the local authority are in attendance. No injuries. Thanks for your patience.

This incident is not terror related. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 6 июля 2019 г.

​There were no reported injuries. The law enforcement does not treat it as terror-related, the police stressed.

#Update: A CCTV camera footage of the live feed it is broadcasting on the Westminster Bridge in #London being closed, after a tourist boat carrying Tourists crashed into a pillar and no one got injured. #WestminsterBridge #UK pic.twitter.com/HHnuWtRil9 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) 6 июля 2019 г.

Photos of the incident in the British media showed the Millennium of Peace ferry stuck under the foot-and-road bridge, located downstream from the Houses of Parliament.