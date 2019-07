The latest independence event that was held through Glasgow in May gathered tens of thousands of people, who marched with banners and posters from the city's west end to Glasgow Green.

People gathered this Saturday in Ayr, Scotland to another independence rally organised by the All Under One Banner movement. The rally is scheduled to start at Blackburn car park and finish at the Low Green,

Saturday's march for independence is one of a series of events taking place in Scotland between May and October to support independence from the UK.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More