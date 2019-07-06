Saturday's march for independence in Scotland's Ayr, organised by the All Under One Banner movement, is one of a series of events taking place in Scotland between May and October to support independence from the UK.

The march, which is expected to gather tens of thousands of participants, will start at 1:30 pm local time at Blackburn car park and is to finish at the Low Green, according to the authorities.

Despite the huge number of participants, no roads will be officially closed off.

At the same time, the event is marred by a row; South Ayrshire Council that said that the All Under One Banner (AUOB) movement could be reported to the police if it proceeds with holding a rally after the independence march without a license, The National has reported.

According to the council, the latest independence event that took place in May and gathered up to 100,000 people didn't comply with licence conditions.

Manny Singh, the named organiser of the event and director of operations for the AUOB, has already been reported to the procurator fiscal, according to the outlet.

It's to be a Beautiful ⛅ day today for the #AUOBAyr Independence March & Rally- so make sure you get yourself along, let's make this mightily Powerful, heralding the end of the days for the corrupt UK, and the welcome rebirth of our Independent Scotland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#AllUnderOneBanner pic.twitter.com/yBXDaVozzU — All Under One Banner (@AUOBSCOT) 6 июля 2019 г.

​The AUOB and South Ayrshire Council have been in a dispute for several weeks as, according to AUOB's director of strategy Neil MacKay, the council is difficult to cooperate with.

MacKay said that the organisation informed the authorities of the planned rally back in September, while the council claims that it learned about the event just in late-June.

"We informed South Ayrshire Council of our proposed march and rally back in September. However, we found the council to be very difficult to work with and aloof. They claimed on June 21 that they had only just been told of the proposals," according to MacKay.

All Under One Banner, the organiser of the march, positions itself as a "pro-independence organisation whose core aim is to march at regular intervals until Scotland is free".