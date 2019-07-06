Golf enthusiast and potential Miss England candidate, Olivia Cooke was one of the 10 girls who made it through three rounds: evening wear, black outfit and sports, to reach a position as a top UK model.

Miss England finalist Olivia Cooke and her mother have together been charged over a pub fight involving another woman.

The 21-year old model received nerve damage in her left eye and required 10 stitches above her left eyebrow, according to her mother Julie.



She also received serious scarring, which left her in need of plastic surgery.

Cooke and her 46-year old mother got into a fight with another women who's name was given as China Gold, reported the Daily Star.



Miss Cooke will compete against 55 other pageant finalists for the position of Miss England, which offers the opportunity of competing for Miss Universe.

She says she was inspired by her father, who was crowned Mr UK 23 years prior.