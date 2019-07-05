UK Activist Tommy Robinson Guilty of Contempt of Court Charge Over Live Facebook Broadcast

Earlier Friday, the former European elections candidate and English Defence League founder was put on trial in a London court for a retrial of a contempt of court charge over his alleged interference in a trial against a sexual grooming gang operating in the UK.

Tommy Robinson is guilty of contempt of court over broadcasting his trial on Facebook Live, High Court judges have ruled.

"The respondent's conduct amounted to a serious interference with the administration of justice," Dame Victoria Sharp, president of the Queen's Bench Division, said of the ruling.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was previously found guilty and sentenced to 13 months in jail for live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of UK law on reporting. However, the charge was quashed by an appeals court, with the 36-year-old released after spending two months behind bars.

Robinson maintains that he had done nothing wrong, arguing that any information he had gleaned was in the public domain.

In a statement, attorney general Geoffrey Cox said sentencing in the Robinson case would "take place at a later date." Under British law, contempt of court carries a penalty of up to two years in jail.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Cox said he urged "everyone to think carefully about whether their social media posts could amount to contempt of court."

Robinson's supporters gathered outside the court during Friday's trial, chanting "shame on you" and pointing at the court. Speaking to reporters, Robinson claimed he had been convicted "for who I am, not what I have done."

