X-Rated Fun: Naked Men & Women Race Each Other at Roskilde Music Fest

Held at the festival annually since 1999, the Naked Run quickly became one of its traditions, with the winners being awarded tickets to the next year’s event.

A considerable number of people attending the annual Roskilde Festival in Denmark, male and female alike, have shed their clothes to participate in the so called Naked Run which is held during the outdoor music event, using nothing but body paint to preserve their modesty, the Sun reports.

Some revelers apparently decided to flaunt their creativity, with some women painting handprints on their breasts and hearts and flowers over "intimate areas", while one man painted elephant ears "in a bizarre place".

The two winners of the race, the fastest man and the fastest woman, are each traditionally awarded a ticket to the next year’s fest.

The annual Roskilde Festival is one of the largest music festivals in Europe, created in 1971 and held annually since then.

The Naked Run has been organised by Roskilde Festival Radio every year since 1999, and has become one of the concert’s traditions since then.