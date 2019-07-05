Swedish Opposition Leader Calls For Partial Abolition of Non-Natives' Right to Free Interpreters

Currently, government authorities and healthcare services in Sweden are legally bound to hire interpreters if they are so requested by citizens.

Sweden's opposition leader Ulf Kristersson from the Moderate Party has filed a proposal that stipulates that non-Swedes who are residents of the country should no longer have the right to an interpreter in certain circumstances such as dealing with healthcare services and government authorities. The limitations would not include special circumstances such as legal trials.

The politician argues that command of the Swedish language should be obligatory for both permanent residency and citizenship.

In 2015, Sweden, a nation of 10 million, took in a record 163,000 asylum seekers.

As of today, the largest communities of non-Swedish descent include people from the former Yugoslavia, Syrians, Finns, Iraqis, Somalis, and Poles.