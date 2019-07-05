A spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Policing South East said she was stopped by police officers under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, then arrested under Section 41 of the act on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. She remains in custody, and enquiries continue.

A 40-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested on suspicion of Islamist terror offences after flying into Gatwick Airport from Italy on the afternoon of 4th July, the South East Counter Terrorism said.

It's unclear whether she was somehow involved with Daesh* in the Middle East. Italy has claimed the group's supporters often cross the Mediterranean from Libya, but this tendency was “not deemed systematic”.

Europol’s latest Terrorism Situation and Trend Report states the number of foreign fighters returning to EU member states is “very low”, as hundreds of European men, women and children remain imprisoned in Iraq and Syria.

Nonetheless, Europol said an estimated 45 percent of the 900 Islamists who travelled from the UK to Syria and Iraq have returned to Britain, and only one in 10 have been prosecuted.

*Daesh (aka ISIL, ISIS, Islamic State) is a terrorist group that is banned in Russia