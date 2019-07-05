Register
14:24 GMT +305 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn writes a birthday card to Amazon

    Twitter Erupts As Jeremy Corbyn Sends Cheeky Birthday Card Wishing Amazon 'Many Happy Tax Returns'

    © Twitter Screenshot
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In the card, Mr Corbyn told the US multinational firm to pay its “fair share of taxes” as well as give its “hard-working staff” pay rises and “respect workers’ rights”.

    UK Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn sent a cheeky message to US e-commerce giant Amazon with a birthday card the company’s founder, Jeff Bezos, wishing him “many happy tax returns”.

    The message was sent a year after a damning report from Channel 4’s FactCheck revealed that Amazon’s pre-tax profits had spiked from £24m to £72m from 2016 to 2017, but its tax contributions nearly halved from £7.4m to £4.6m and contributed just £1.7m after deferring payments.

    On Twitter, many of Mr Corbyn's backers lauded his message and said that he was "the kind of Prime Minister" that would be "unafraid to confront and challenge businesses".

    But some slammed Corbyn and his supporters, tweeting that Amazon didn't "owe anything" and that the company had "created 100,000 jobs and people are happy to use them".

    ​One Twittizen told the Labour leader that "the system itself" was broken that that corporations should not be allowed to pay "on a voluntary basis".

    ​Responding to the latter, one Remainer was certain to offer his thoughts on the UK's potential post-Brexit future.

    ​The company, with a market value capitalisation of £761bn ($954.63bn), is the world’s wealthiest company, but has only paid less than 1 percent in taxes since 1998, or roughly £61.7m, in addition to donating the least proportional amount of income to charity. But the company has pocketed £6.86bn in revenues across the UK, in addition to expanding its distribution centres in the country. Tory PM contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have stated that they wanted to reduce corporate taxes in the UK, which currently stands at 19 percent.

    Amazon also came under fire in April after a report revealed that workers were being supervised using artificial intelligence and were fired for missing production targets, as well as being denied bathroom breaks, sparking outrage from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), who slammed the US firm for using a "ruthless business model to destroy jobs for profit" and firing workers "without any human involvement".

    Related:

    Jeff Bezos to His Employees: ‘One Day Amazon Will Fail’
    'Amazon Has Played Influence-Peddling Game Expertly, if Not Ethically' - Lobbyist
    Amazon Bestselling Author Reveals How AI Could Shape Personal Banking
    Activists Block Amazon Headquarters in Paris, Call for Action on Climate Change (Video)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Slovakia's national fitness team
    A Feast For the Eyes: World Celebrates International Bikini Day
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse