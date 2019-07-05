Process to Appoint Von der Leyen as Commission Chair Was Not Very Transparent - Juncker

Earlier, the European Council had appointed German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen as a candidate for president of the European Commission.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the process to appoint Von der Leyen as commission chair had not been very transparent.

"The process was not very transparent," Juncker said at a news conference in Helsinki.

If approved by the European Parliament, von der Leyen, a 60-year German politician, will be stepping into a position previously occupied only by men, and not for the first time. Since 2013 von der Leyen has been serving as Germany’s first female defence minister.

Von der Leyen, if backed by the European Parliament, would also become the first German president of the European Union's main executive body since 1967.