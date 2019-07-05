Register
06:56 GMT +305 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Employees in protective gear are seen during a demonstration in a chemical weapons disposal facility at GEKA (Gesellschaft zur Entsorgung von chemischen Kampfstoffen und Ruestungsaltlasten) in Munster, northern Germany, on October 30, 2013

    Secret Files on UK’s Porton Down Chemical Warfare Base Found in Trash Bin – Report

    © AFP 2019 / PHILIPP GUELLAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    If the documents ended up in the hands of a malefactor, they would have gained a vast, if somewhat outdated, knowledge of the facility’s security system, including home addresses of the guards and computer passwords.

    Top secret documents related to the notorious UK chemical weapons facility at Porton Down were found discarded in a trash bin in a north London car park, according to a Thursday report by The Daily Star.

    After the edition was tipped by an undisclosed source about the documents, thousands of pages were retrieved from a public dumpster, reportedly containing highly-sensitive information regarding the chemical facility security, including details of equipment carried by the guards and their home addresses, details about the responsibilities of patrols and even passwords to computers, written in plain text, the Daily Mirror report says.

    The papers dated from the early 1980s to 2017, the report says.

    An intelligence expert cited by The Mirror called the discovery a “terrorist’s dream,” adding that the dumpster was a known target for homeless people who ‘dive’ the bins looking for food and goods.

    The Ministry of Defence has reportedly launched a probe with former Defence Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind spearheading calls for a government inquiry. The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed Thursday that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

    “This 100 percent could have ended catastrophically. Someone somewhere has not done their job,” a former police officer connected to the Porton Down facility said, according to The Mirror. “What could have happened is far worse than what did.”

    The Porton Down facility, which originally developed chemical weapons during World War I, again came into the spotlight after the alleged poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the town of Salisbury, as well as the poisoning of two UK citizens in Amesbury in 2018. 

    While official reports said specialists were involved in the investigation of the poisonings, many noted that the facility was located suspiciously close to both towns where the poisonings took place.

    According to The Mirror report, the facility still retains stockpiles of extremely deadly substances, including the Ebola virus and the Sarin nerve agent.

    Related:

    Iran Tells US to Get Rid of Its Chemical Weapons Stocks
    Chemical Weapons Destruction Resumes at US Depot After Shutdown Over Leak
    Syria and Chemical Weapons – Secrets and Convenient Lies
    US Prepares to Destroy One of its Last Chemical Weapons Caches
    US Diverting After “Bombshell” Cover-Up on Chemical Weapons in Syria
    Tags:
    fail, secret documents, chemical weapons, Porton Down facility
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse