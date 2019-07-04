Greek Police Detain Leader of Extreme Right-Wing Group - Reports

The Kathimerini newspaper reported that the suspect faced allegations of arson, damage to foreign property, repeated threats and possession of weapons.
Police arrest leader of racist far-right group https://t.co/xWHQFwBhR0 pic.twitter.com/KmmB926bph— Kathimerini English Edition (@ekathimerini) 4 июля 2019 г.
According to the media, Krypteia claimed responsibility for several attacks in Athens or its suburbs, including an attack on home of an 11-year old Afghan boy in 2017, an arson attack on an Afghan community centre in March 2018, and throwing incendiary bombs at a migrant centre in April 2018.
Moreover, the newspaper added that the group carried out an attack on a camp of migrant workers in southwestern Greece in June 2018.
All comments
Show new comments (0)