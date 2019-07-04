Greek Police Detain Leader of Extreme Right-Wing Group - Reports

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Greek police on Thursday detained a 48-year-old man, who is suspected of being a leader of an extreme right-wing group called Krypteia, which has claimed responsibility for several attacks against migrants in the country, local media reported.

The Kathimerini newspaper reported that the suspect faced allegations of arson, damage to foreign property, repeated threats and possession of weapons.

According to the media, Krypteia claimed responsibility for several attacks in Athens or its suburbs, including an attack on home of an 11-year old Afghan boy in 2017, an arson attack on an Afghan community centre in March 2018, and throwing incendiary bombs at a migrant centre in April 2018.

Moreover, the newspaper added that the group carried out an attack on a camp of migrant workers in southwestern Greece in June 2018.