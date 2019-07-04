One Dead, 10 Wounded as Belarus Independence Day Fireworks Go Awry in Minsk (Video)

The deadly incident took place as citizens of Minsk gathered in the city centre on 3 July to enjoy a firework show in commemoration of Belarus Independence Day.

One woman died, and at least ten people were injured after an Independence Day firework show in the Belarus capital of Minsk, malfunctioned resulting in two powerful blasts.

Minutes after the show began, a loud explosion was heard that caused windows in surrounding buildings to shatter. Moments later, another loud bang followed, provoking panic among the revellers.

According to the Belarus investigative committee, the incident occurred due to a flaw in firework charges, that led to the explosion of the firework launchers.

The Ministry of Health reported that a 64-year-old woman died in the deadly blast. Ten people sustained injuries, and five were taken to hospital.