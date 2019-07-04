Register
13:04 GMT +304 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends a debate on the last European summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 4, 2019

    'Has What It Takes': Nigel Farage Surges Ahead of Jeremy Corbyn in Leadership Polling

    © REUTERS / VINCENT KESSLER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Respondents were asked whether a series of personal attributes applied to Corbyn and Farage, and reveal the Brexit Party leader is viewed more positively than the Labour leader in several key areas - for instance, 23 percent see Corbyn as a capable leader, compared with 32 percent for Farage.

    UK research firm Ipsos MORI’s latest Political Monitor reveals Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holds significantly weaker poll ratings than Nigel Farage, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson across several leadership attributes and on his approach to Brexit.

    A mere one in five Britons (22 percent) agree Corbyn "has what it takes to be a good Prime Minister", while 68 percent disagree - compared with 24 percent for Nigel Farage, Jeremy Hunt 31 percent and Boris Johnson 34 percent. Meanwhile, 19 percent say Corbyn would be good in a crisis compared with 28 percent for Farage, and 21 percent say he has sound judgement compared with 30 percent for Farage.

    ​Moreover, just 16 percent say Corbyn gives them confidence for Britain’s future, compared with 23 percent for Farage, while 39 percent say Corbyn is patriotic compared with 55 percent for Farage, and 21 percent say he’d be a good representative for Britain on the world stage compared with 27 percent for Farage.

    Nigel Farage
    © Photo : AP/Victoria Jones
    Nigel Farage

    One in five (22 percent) say Corbyn has a lot of personality compared with 61 percent who say the same for Nigel Farage, while 23 percent say Corbyn is more style than substance compared with 46 percent for Farage. However, Corbyn and Farage are broadly comparable on some attributes, with 39 percent saying Corbyn understands the problems facing Britain compared with 42 percent for Farage, while 32 percent say Corbyn is more honest than most politicians compared with 34 percent for Farage.

    Brexit Approaches

    The biggest area of divergence between the quartet is on Brexit - 24 percent are confident Corbyn could get a good deal for Britain in negotiations with other European leaders while 71 percent say they would not be confident in him.

    This compares with 33 percent who would be confident in Nigel Farage getting a good deal in negotiations with the EU leaders (61 percent say they would not be). When compared to the Conservative leadership candidates, 41 percent are confident Johnson would get a good deal for Britain and 37 percent would be confident in Hunt getting a good deal.

     

    Moreover, 75 percent say they do not like Corbyn’s approach to Brexit, which includes 52 percent of Labour supporters compared with 58 percent who do not like Farage’s approach. By comparison, 53 percent do not like Johnson’s approach to Brexit and 53 percent do not like Hunt’s.

    “When he was up against Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn’s public image was strongest on honesty, personality and being less out of touch, but his ratings have fallen on all of these, while remaining weak on factors such as being good in a crisis. This will all make it harder for him to capitalise against the new opponents he will have to face as May’s premiership ends – although in this volatile political situation there is still scope for public opinion to change as events unfold,” said Gideon Skinner, Head of Political Research at Ipsos MORI.

    Related:

    Corbyn Ally Diane Abbott Admits She is 'Starting to Worry' About Labour’s Brexit Strategy
    UK Gov't Probes Corbyn 'Too Frail' Remark, Threatens ‘Disciplinary Action’
    Nigel Farage Says Brexit Party is Ready to Fight for Every Seat in British Parliament
    'Milkshaken Not Stirred': Twitter Dies Another Day After Nigel Farage Given Office '007'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse