Former European election candidate and English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson is set to appear before court in London for a retrial over his contempt of court charge.

In May 2018, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to 13 months in jail for contempt of court after live-streaming outside a criminal trial, in violation of reporting restrictions.

The case was then referred to the attorney general, who stated that it was in the public interest to introduce fresh proceedings. Robinson claims that the case against him is politically motivated.

