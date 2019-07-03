Court in Kiev Says Hearings on Vyshinsky's Case Suspended Until 15 July

KIEV (Sputnik) - A district court in Kiev on Wednesday suspended hearings on the case of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, until 15 July because the prosecutors were unprepared.

New prosecutors, who had recently been appointed to the case, said they had not had enough time to familiarise themselves with the case materials and asked for a few days to do that.

The judges decided to send a letter to the prosecutors asking them to prepare for the next hearing "properly."

Meanwhile, Vyshinsky's lawyer Andriy Domansky said that prosecutors did not implement the Kiev court ruling and did not provide the defence of arrested RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky with information about the evidence and eyewitnesses for the prosecution.

"The prosecutors actually should have fulfilled the requirements imposed by the court, in particular, they should have provided us with their written request in advance regarding the volume of evidence and witnesses. By today's hearing, the prosecution did not implement the court ruling", Domansky told reporters.

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev Rally in support of Kirill Vyshinsky outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow

Vyshinsky was apprehended in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass and treason and has been held in custody ever since. Along with repeatedly prolonging the journalist's arrest, the court has also refused to move him from a detention facility to house arrest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian government's unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.