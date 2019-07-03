Two People Dead After Being Struck By Train on Railway Tracks in Wales

The incident caused delays of nearly 90 minutes and multiple route cancellations, with replacement buses operating to accommodate passenger routes.

Two people have died after being struck by a Great Western Railway train on Wednesday morning.

The train was travelling between Bridgend and Port Talbot in South Wales when the victims were killed around 10:00 GMT.

Passengers were shocked when train abruptly stopped near Port Talbot Parkway station. A further victim was treated for shock and railway workers announced passengers would remain for two hours whilst emergency services responded to the scene.

Services will not call between Bridgend and Port Talbot Parkway until roughly 14:00 GMT, officials said.

Superintendent Andy Morgan said in a press statement that authorities were "making a number of urgent enquiries to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading to" the collision.

"Very sadly two people have died and my officers are now working to identify them and ensure that their families are supported at this incredibly difficult time," Mr Morgan said.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said that officers had been "called to the railway close to Port Talbot in South Wales following a report of a train striking persons on the tracks", adding that "paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service are also on the scene".

"Very sadly two persons have been pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesperson said.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch had also been informed, with a GWR spokesman stating that emergency services were dealing with the incident "between Port Talbot and Pyle".