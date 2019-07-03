'F*ck You Greta' Stickers Spotted on German Cars, Hitting Out at Teen Climate Activist

The Swedish teen environmental activist shot to fame when she organised school strikes to protest climate change last August and has recently made up her mind to take a year-long break from studies to focus on her activities.

Apparently, some German drivers are not fans of Greta Thunberg, a 16-year old Swedish activist known for her all-or-nothing beliefs on climate change and prefers travelling by electric car, because they have increasingly been putting bumper stickers unambiguously telling the teen to hit the pike.

TWEET: "White Audi Q7 with sticker 'F**k you Greta’ - is this the new ‘a heart for children'?"

Über dem Auspuff steht: Fuck you Greta. Auch über dem Auspuff auf der rechten Seite. Da fühlt sich jemand betroffen und hat das eigentliche Problem nicht verstanden. 🤷‍♂️#Klimawandel #klimakrise #nachmirdiesinnflut pic.twitter.com/M3CF8TgaT6 — Ilja (@darthELIAS) 28 июня 2019 г.

The vulgar stickers, which can be purchased on Amazon for €3.99, have become an instant hit in Germany, judging by the gazillion Facebook posts shared over the past few weeks:

In the blink of an eye, Thunberg, whose one-person protest against climate change has evolved into a massive international movement, has become a media darling, both at home and abroad.

The 16-year-old, who has already been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize and even made a speech at the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, rose to prominence for her "school strikes" held outside of the Swedish Parliament.

I was given the opportunity to speak at a lunch in Davos today... On the panel was Bono, Christiana Figueres, Jane Goodall, https://t.co/0SsuJbW9SN and Kengo Sakurada. #wef pic.twitter.com/PpUwQwTotf — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 24, 2019

​Despite almost universal exaltation from the political establishment and celebrities, "Climate Greta", as she is commonly referred to in Scandinavia, has sparked much controversy as well. Some are sceptical of Greta's activism and doomsday rhetoric due to her Asperger's, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and selective mutism.

Her name was also "misused" by Ingmar Rentzhog, founder of the non-profit We Don't Have Time Foundation, who claimed to have "found" and "developed" Thunberg. He reportedly employed her as an unpaid young volunteer and used Greta's name and image without her knowledge or permission to raise millions.