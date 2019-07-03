European Parliament Elects New President in Strasbourg (Video)

MEPs previously announced they would elect the head of the assembly on 3 July despite the fact that the European Council hasn't been able to agree upon who should fill the bloc's top spots.

The new European Parliament has convened to elect a new president to replace incumbent Antonio Tajani after a pan-European vote in May.

The list of the candidates includes Ska Keller (the European Free Alliance, Germany), Sira Rego (the European United Left/Nordic Green Left, Spain), David-Maria Sassoli (Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Italy), and Jan Zahradil (Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe, the Czech Republic).

