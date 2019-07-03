European Parliament Elects New President in Strasbourg (Video)

The new European Parliament has convened to elect a new president to replace incumbent Antonio Tajani after a pan-European vote in May.
The list of the candidates includes Ska Keller (the European Free Alliance, Germany), Sira Rego (the European United Left/Nordic Green Left, Spain), David-Maria Sassoli (Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Italy), and Jan Zahradil (Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe, the Czech Republic).
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)