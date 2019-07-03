'Looking for Sex in Brussels?' Brexit Party MEP's EU Profile Turns Into Porn Site

Brexit Party MEPs have made a bunch of news headlines this week: first, they turned their backs during the opening ceremony of the European Parliament as the EU's anthem was played on Tuesday, now an MEP's website has been plastered with some very explicit content.

Bill Etherdige, a Brexit Party member who served as MEP for the West Midlands region until 1 July, has had his official European Parliament profile hijacked by pornographers, who covered the page with X-rated images.

A link to his website now leads to a web service which asks visitors whether they are "looking for sex in Brussels", and according to The Independent is requesting to confirm whether they are over 18.

If yes, they are told: "Many of these women are desperate single moms and cheating wives looking for some fun. They could be your neighbours or someone you know".

The most likely explanation for the lewd takeover is that he has allowed the lease on his web address to expire at the same time as his tenure.

The naughty change of Etheridge's profile couldn't go unnoticed on social media, with users now realising what Brexit actually means:

Incidentally, Etheridge broke up with his wife Star in 2015 after she claimed she saw TV footage of him being followed around by a female colleague "like a little dog" at an election count, and accused him of having an affair. It was later confirmed that the politician, who was at the time a UKIP member, was in a relationship with the colleague.

Before joining UKIP and then the Brexit Party, Etheridge was a Conservative Party member, but he was booted out in 2011 after he and this then-wife Star posed with Golliwog dolls on their social media accounts as part of a protest against political correctness.

The hijacking of Etheridge's page comes as Brexit Party MEPs turned their backs on the European Parliament as the EU's anthem, Ode to Joy, played at the institution's opening ceremony on Tuesday.