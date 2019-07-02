Activists Block Amazon Headquarters in Paris, Call for Action on Climate Change (Video)

Several hundred environmental activists protested outside Amazon's headquarters in Paris and at two of its regional distribution centres in Lille and Toulouse, denouncing the company's business methods and calling for action on climate change.
The protesters claimed Amazon isn't paying enough in taxes or providing its employees with a fair wage. Yellow Vests protesters have also participated in the demonstration.
A Sputnik's correspondent reported that the police have started evacuating the activists, dragging them away from the office building.
