Register
19:48 GMT +302 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of the BBC headquarters in London, Sunday, Nov, 11, 2012

    'Trench War': Man Wins Major Victory After Making BBC Admit to Factual Inaccuracy

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Kit Klarenberg
    0 60

    Simon Maginn is many things - author, activist, piano teacher, and also one of the BBC’s most consistent agitators. He submits complaints to the state broadcaster on a borderline daily basis, lodging grievances about what he feels are fundamental misrepresentations of opinions and facts by the corporation’s journalists and interviewees.

    Maginn often files complaints related to the frequently alleged “anti-Semitism crisis” in the Labour party, which he believes to be a mythical smear pursued by the party's detractors for political reasons.

    “They’re usually near the top of my phone’s most recent calls list. I don’t always go the written route - it’s wearying, and by design. They deliberately try to grind you down with a maddeningly slow bureaucratic process, and most people get put off quite quickly, but I’m a bit bloody-minded. They don’t stop, it’s been unrelenting for three years or more. I’m dug in, it’s trench war - I’ll never accept the BBC is entitled to serve as a propaganda platform, both as a license fee-payer and a citizen. It’s not what we pay them to do, and it needs to end," Simon says.

    By this point, he knows well complainants "never get anywhere" if they submit objections to the BBC about ‘bias’ - such complaints typically elicit a "stock response" that the state broadcaster takes “very seriously” its Charter obligations to “ensure controversial subjects are treated with due accuracy and impartiality”  .

    Issues of clear and demonstrable factual accuracy are a different matter though - and on 26th February BBC journeyman Nick Robinson, its former political editor and currently presenter of BBC Radio 4’s flagship ‘Today Programme’, committed a significant breach of his Charter obligations on Twitter.

    ‘Insufficiently Accurate’

    In a tweet directed at Chris Williamson, MP for Derby North and currently suspended from the Labour party due to flagrantly bogus allegations of anti-Semitism, Robinson sneeringly asked why the parliamentarian claimed to have “never seen” anti-Semitism in Labour, given he himself had “agreed to screen a film in Parliament by a woman suspended from Labour for saying the Jews controlled the slave trade”.

    Robinson was referring to Jackie Walker, a veteran Labour member and now-former vice chair of Momentum’s steering committee who was expelled from the party for “prejudicial and grossly detrimental behaviour” on 27th March this year.

    Her expulsion followed a manufactured controversy in which comments she made in a private Facebook conversation with a friend were publicised and taken out of context by the Israel Advocacy Movement, which aims to “counter British hostility to Israel”.

    When Walker’s friend raised the question of “the debt” owed to Jews as a result of the Holocaust, Walker said she hoped they “feel the same towards the African holocaust”.

    “My ancestors were involved in both – on all sides as I'm sure you know, millions more Africans were killed in the African holocaust and their oppression continues today on a global scale in a way it doesn't for Jews...Many Jews (my ancestors too) were the chief financiers of the sugar and slave trade which is of course why there were so many early synagogues in the Caribbean. So who are victims and what does it mean? We are victims and perpetrators to some extent through choice. And having been a victim does not give you a right to be a perpetrator,” she explained.

    Simon felt the BBC “had nowhere to hide”, and indeed believed he had a better than average chance of his umbrage being taken seriously, so wrote to the BBC outlining his concerns.

    “Robinson said an arrogant, stupid thing that I - and indeed anyone who’d spent more than five minutes looking into the matter - knew to be untrue. Actually, Walker - herself Jewish - had merely stated the historical record in a nuanced and thoughtful way - Jews, Christians, Muslims, all sorts of people financed the slave trade, that’s not in dispute. However, her comments were then compacted, filleted and distorted in order to present them as suggesting Jews created and controlled the slave trade. Robinson clearly hadn’t done even basic fact-checking - but then again it’s the BBC, so that’s pretty standard,” he says.

    The BBC’s initial response was merely that Robinson “might’ve phrased it differently”, effectively admitting his statement was in no way accurate but dismissing the seriousness of the faux pas. Refusing to accept their equivocating excuse, Simon continued to pursue the issue - four months later, the Beeb has finally confirmed Robinson gave “an insufficiently accurate impression of her actual words”, and upheld his complaint. The reason for the significant delay is anyone’s guess - people have suggested to Simon the BBC may have sought legal advice, given Robinson’s comments were clearly libelous and a blatant Charter breach.

    ​Quite what will come of the finding isn’t clear, although Simon believes it should have significant implications not merely for Robinson, but several other BBC personalities who’ve framed Walker’s comments and those who’ve supported her as anti-Semitic - for instance, Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett has levelled a number of allegations of anti-Semitism against Williamson, all of which relate to him defending Walker.

    Censorship and Sensibility

    While happy to have finally gotten the BBC bang to rights, Simon isn’t optimistic, and believes the broadcaster will continue to use its “uniquely privileged place” in the information sphere to “pump out absolute garbage every day”.

    For instance, he notes that for as difficult as it is to nail the BBC for factual inaccuracy, political smears inserted into non-factual entertainment are effectively protected by broadcast rules.

    In May 2018, David Baddiel appeared on Frankie Boyle’s ‘New World Order’ show, and commented on a survey of Labour voters that found a certain percentage of respondents agreed with the notion there was a “secretive elite” controlling the world. As Simon notes, party members were referring to things such as “Integrity Initiative, HSBC, which we know to be conspiracies against the left, and truth” - Baddiel conversely claimed the secret conspiracy they spoke of was “the Jews”.

    “This got a big laugh. I complained, but was told as it was a comedy show and not a news program standards of accuracy didn’t matter, just ‘due accuracy’, so it was fine for Baddiel to totally misrepresent a survey and smear hundreds of thousands of British left-wingers in an extremely damaging way on a prime-time show potentially watched by millions, and get away with it,” he despairs.

    ​The BBC also frequently lies by omission he feels, by not reporting, misreporting or actively suppressing significant stories. In May this year, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) submitted over 20 pages of evidence to the Equality and Human Rights Commission in the wake of the government’s refusal to adopt a proposed definition on Islamophobia, and called for an investigation into Islamophobia in the Conservative party - it went entirely unmentioned by the state broadcaster.

    “I asked the BBC why they’d been completely silent on the MCB’s public demand, and they justified their failure on the basis the MCB story ‘hadn’t been picked up by the media in the way the anti-Semitism issue has been’. They also said they hadn’t received a press release from the MCB - I’m not a global news-gathering brand, and yet I heard about the story and they didn’t?! While the temptation is to respond with ‘f*** off’, I refuse to be put off by their insultingly childish excuses,” Simon rages.

    “The BBC is sick to its core and in dire need of reform - we can’t go into another General Election with the broadcaster in this mode. It’s terribly dangerous, many people take all their news from the BBC and no other sources. I supported the Beeb all my life, grew up with it, my generation has a massive cultural affiliation…but it’s been terribly disturbing for me to realise since Jeremy Corbyn’s election it’s a ruthless propaganda platform that will do anything to stop a left-wing government getting into power. BBC is supposed to be all kinds of things, which it isn’t. We need to take it seriously. We need a full and thorough investigation into what’s gone wrong with the BBC and how to put it right.”

    Related:

    BBC Aiming to Expand in Russia to 'Counter Propaganda’ With More Gov’t Support
    BBC Unleashes Frantic Propaganda War on Russia AND America!
    ANALYSIS: Scottish Independence Supporters Campaign Against BBC Media Bias
    BBC Has Profound Institutional Bias Against Independence - Activist
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse