European Council Continues Leadership Debates After Deadlock (Video)

The European Council previously failed to nominate candidates for new leadership, while the summit in Brussels was suspended on Monday for a second time in two days.

European politicians are debating nominations for the heads of the European Commission, European Council, European Central Bank and European Parliament, and considering candidates for the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Commenting on the deadlock, French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that failure to agree on the top jobs in the bloc reflects ongoing "political disagreements between the countries" within the EU.

