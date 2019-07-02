Rheinmetall, BAE Systems Announce Joint Venture to Build Land Combat Systems - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Rheinmetall in Germany and BAE Systems in the United Kingdom have announced a new joint venture to produce armored combat vehicles, BAE stated in a press release. The new venture would be based in Telford, in the West Midlands of England.

"Rheinmetall and BAE Systems have today launched a new, independent UK-based joint venture (JV) for military vehicle design, manufacture and support – known as Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) [...] RBSL intends to play a major role in manufacturing the Boxer 8x8 for the British Army’s Mechanized Infantry Vehicle (MIV) program and other strategic combat vehicle programs, while also providing support to the British Army’s in-service bridging and armored vehicle fleets", the release said.

RBSL will combine Rheinmetall’s broader military vehicle technologies with BAE Systems’ experience in producing combat systems including Trojan, Terrier, Warrior, military bridging and the AS90 self-propelled artillery system, the release added.

According to The Defense Post, the British Army rejoined the Boxer program in March 2018 and intends to make an initial purchase of 500 vehicles.

Under the agreement, Rheinmetall purchased a 55 percent stake in BAE’s combat vehicle business, with the British company retaining 45 percent. Regulatory approval for the joint venture was reportedly granted on 13 June.