00:20 GMT +302 July 2019
    Angela Merkel

    Merkel Willing to Look Into New Brexit Proposals – UK PM Hopeful Jeremy Hunt

    Europe
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s alleged words are in contrast to the position voiced by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker: that any Brexit deal negotiated with outgoing UK PM Theresa May will not be revised.

    Merkel is open to new negotiations on Brexit with the next UK Prime Minister, said UK Foreign Secretary and PM candidate Jeremy Hunt.

    “I have had a conversation with Angela Merkel. [She said] of course we will look at any proposals made by the new UK prime minister, because she wants to solve this problem,” he said, according to Reuters.

    Earlier, EU representatives repeatedly said that they would not renegotiate a deal struck with outgoing UK PM May. On 11 June, 2019, that position was reiterated by Juncker. The Brexit deal has been rejected by British parliamentarians three times.

    However, according to Hunt, Merkel is willing to talk to the new UK PM, if they bring new proposals.

    “When you talk to those people [...] they also say that if a new prime minister comes forward with new proposals that are sensible of course they will look at the package,” Hunt said.

    UK Prime Minister May officially left office on 7 June, announcing her resignation on 24 May, 2019, after her Brexit deal was repeatedly defeated in Parliament. May will remain in office until a successor is appointed.

    On 23 June, 2016, the UK voted in a referendum in favor of leaving the European Union. May’s deal was aimed at mitigating the harmful consequences of abruptly cutting ties to mainland Europe. Her deal was rejected both by proponents of a hard-line ‘no deal’ Brexit and by those who favored remaining in the EU.

