Register
22:18 GMT +301 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Merkel Should Not Show Weakness, German Journo Laments Over Her Shaking Episodes

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Speculations about Angela Merkel’s alleged health problems flared up after she was spotted shaking during two public events, spaced a week apart. The explanation, which involved dehydration and some psychological drivers, did not seem to put an end to rumours.

    Those who belong to the powerful of this world have lost their right to show weakness, German journalist Michael Stuermer wrote in Die Welt, commenting on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s tremor bouts. He noted that even the slight shaking impacted the head of Europe’s powerhouse, who was called the most powerful woman in the world just some time ago.

    The journalist laments that when fears for the well-being of the head of state grow, groups start “whispering about how to proceed when the power no longer rests in firm hands” and compare the situation with the decline of emperors and absolute rulers. Thus, the most private issue, the fragility of a human, becomes far from private, according to Stuermer.

    He draws parallels with the current events, including US President Donald Trump, who “triumphantly” presented his health certificate during his election campaign and eventually left former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who had stumbled in public, behind. However, the author acknowledges that “nobody can say if the unfortunate incident was decisive for the election results”, but also points out that this cannot be ruled out as well.

    “The power plays out in the fullness of existence: always in a good mood, ready to joke, if necessary, speak out in microphones. Be fit, youthful against all odds, always neatly styled,” Stuermer says, describing the image of people in power.

    He points out the tempo that the always-top-secret schedule of the powerful suggests, asking himself how a meeting with industry representatives, party leaders, a crowd of children, a lesser state visit, then a meaningful summer interview with well-intentioned stations can be jammed in one day.

    He concludes his story with numerous examples of attempts to hide any signs of private challenges, although robust health is no longer a must for candidates for top jobs. The list includes US Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, who concealed his cancer, and John F. Kennedy, who preferred to hide his back injury, projecting “the image of the youthful hero far beyond his death in Dallas.”

    Germany has its own examples of attempts to hide illness, including Kaiser Wilhelm II, whose left arm had been crippled since his birth, bourgeois politician Gustav Stresemann, whose cardiac death is said to have taken one of the best states from the Weimar Republic, and Adolf Hitler, who was allegedly supported with high doses of morphine.

    “Illness is a major accident in the staging of power. This is not something that should happen. However, if it does, it mercilessly reminds us of the fragility of human life, Conditio humana, in a word,” he concludes.

    Angela Merkel was spotted shaking on 18 June when she greeted newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which prompted debates about the German head of state’s condition. The bout was explained by dehydration. About a weak after the first episode, speculations flared up again when she was observed shaking during a ceremony for outgoing Justice Minister Katarina Barley on 27 June. Officials, however, insisted that "the chancellor is well" and said that the recent bout was "psychologically driven”.

    Related:

    Germany’s Greens’ Co-Leader Apologises for 'Very Wrong' Comment on Merkel's Shaking
    Intel Services Are After Info on Merkel’s Health Following Shaking Episodes – Reports
    Merkel Finally Speaks Out on Shaking Episodes
    Tags:
    health problems, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Adolf Hitler, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse