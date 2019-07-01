At the moment there is no information about what could have caused the crash. According to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the aircraft might belong to the German Bundeswehr.

According to Germany's DPA, one person has died in an accident in the district of Hamelin-Pyrmont in Lower Saxony. The agency reported, citing a spokesman from the firefighter services that the crashed aircraft was a military helicopter.

Local police have confirmed that the helicopter belongs to the German Armed Forces, but haven't commented on casualties.

The news come after another incident occurred in northeastern Germany last Monday when two unarmed Eurofighter jets collided over Fleesensee. As a result, one pilot managed to parachute to safety, while the second died.

