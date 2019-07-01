Unidentified Flying Object Crashed on Northern Cyprus, Local Officials Say

An unidentified flying object that may have been a missile crashed north of Nicosia on Monday, with no casualties, an official from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said.

Officials were studying debris at the crash site in the Tashkent area, according to a statement on Twitter by Kudret Ozersay, foreign minister of TRNC, whose independence is recognized only by Turkey.

“According to the information I received from our military sources, the cause of the accident that occurred tonight was not ... a helicopter or one of our similar vehicles,” Ozersay wrote on Twitter. “Our soldiers, police and firefighters are carrying out inspections and responding at the site.”

The cause of the crash remains unclear, according to the minister, but he wrote that “initial findings indicate the object that caused the explosion was either an aircraft carrying explosives or a direct explosive (missile). The writings and signs on the debris will allow us to understand exactly what happened soon.”

Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's northern part, later proclaiming the region the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. While the Republic of Cyprus is internationally recognised as the sole legitimate state, Turkey maintains a military presence in TRNC, which is only recognised by Ankara as an independent state. The UN-brokered talks on the reunification of have been going on for years and were resumed in May 2015.