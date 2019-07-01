Register
01 July 2019
    Building of the Parliamentary Assembly Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, France

    States Opposing Russia's Return to PACE to Present Relevant Resolution - Polish Official

    WARSAW (Sputnik) - Those states that have earlier voted against the restoration of Russia's credentials in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are seeking to present a joint resolution over this issue, spokesman of the Polish Senate Stanislaw Karczewski said Sunday.

    On Wednesday, the Ukrainian delegation announced that it was leaving PACE immediately after the adoption of the resolution that reinstated Russia's credentials in the organization. The delegations of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia also left the assembly following Ukraine's move.

    “We discussed this topic yesterday. We are all outraged by this situation. The representatives of the countries that had come to today's meeting told me that they wanted to prepare a joint resolution. But here, in Lublin, it will be difficult to do it during the celebration. At the same time, we have talked about holding a joint meeting as soon as possible," Karczewski said on the radio air.

    According to his statement, the representatives of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Ukraine met in Lublin to attend the celebration of the 450th anniversary of the Union of Lublin and to discuss joint steps.

    On Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session, though the possibility of challenging the delegation's credentials has remained in place. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

    In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and aftermath of the Crimea referendum. Since 2016, the Russian delegation has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest of the discrimination it faces within the organization. The country froze its contributions to the Council of Europe, pledging to withhold future payments until such time as the Russian delegation’s rights are restored.

