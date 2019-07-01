Tusk Suspends Meeting of EU Leaders for Bilateral Consultations on Candidatures

"#EUCO suspended by @eucopresident. Tusk will now organise bilateral meetings with leaders. #EUCO will resume once bilaterals completed," Aamann wrote on Twitter.
The 28 European leaders are meeting tonight, aiming to agree on candidates for president of the European Commission, president of Council and foreign policy chief. The European Parliament will then vote for its own speaker this week, then a new director for the European Central Bank will be chosen.
