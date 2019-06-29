Yellow Vests Hold Rallies for 33rd Consecutive Weekend in Paris (Video)

Thousands of demonstrators have been flooding the streets of France every weekend since the movement began in November 2018, initially to protest planned fuel tax hikes, but then growing into a larger movement against the policies of the French government.

Yellow Vests protesters are taking to the streets of Paris for the 33nd week in a row on Saturday 29 June to speak out against the French government’s policies.

Last week, some 10,000 people hit the country's streets, according to official numbers.

The Yellow Vests movement erupted last November in response to planned fuel tax hikes in France. While the government satisfied the protesters' demand, the demonstrations did not abate and transformed into a broader movement to express discontent with other government policies.

