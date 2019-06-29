Register
09:17 GMT +329 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Quran

    Gov’t Report Reveals Extent of Radical Islam in French Public Services

    © Sputnik / Said Tsarnaev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    1,500 extremists registered with law enforcement officers either currently are, or have at some point been employed in a socially significant service, while investigators claim shortcomings are manifest in monitoring radicalization sentiment among police officers, health workers, athletes and students.

    A report prepared for the French National Assembly has revealed dangerous vulnerability of French government agencies to radical Islam, Le Figaro reports.

    Such areas as sport, police, transport, education, health, justice and prisons were investigated by MPs Éric Diard of the conservative Republicans and Éric Poulliat of President Emmanuel Macron’s La République En Marche! (LREM) as they questioned people about Islamic radicalisation.

    The parliamentarians claim to have discovered that about 1,500 extremists registered with law enforcement officers either currently are, or have at some point been employed in a socially significant service. At the same time, investigators note the lack of proper control over the radicalization sentiment among police officers, health workers, students and people in the sphere of sports.

    According to the publication, to date, 21,039 people are on file as under surveillance as part of a program to prevent terrorism, with 10,092 of them actively monitored. At the same time, more than 1,500 of these people “are or were representatives of one or several professions that can be classified as “vulnerable ”, either because of the nature of the activity (land and air transport, private security services), or because of interaction with people”.

    ​Now, although the report paints an encouraging picture regarding work being carried out on monitoring radical sentiments among employees filling the ranks of state security services and law enforcement agencies, the situation is different with municipal police services and private security companies.

    According to the authors of the study, control within these structures is less strict, despite the fact that these are people entrusted with weapons and responsible for security.

    "Vigilance is needed here, especially since the hiring of thousands of private security officers is coming on the eve of the Paris Olympic Games of 2024," the document says.

    The concerned parliamentarians propose strengthening control mechanisms and creating an “inspection corps” for the municipal police.

    The authors of the report also stated the absence of a developed policy to prevent and detect extremist attitudes within the health services. To remedy this, they suggest employing “radicalization advisers” within these departments, to help monitor radical moods of staff.

    The report also cites Paris police prefect Michel Delpuech who complains about absence of any protocol for interaction between the intelligence department of the Paris police prefecture and university representatives.

    According to him, there is manifest hesitation within the university environment with regard to notifying police about extremist sentiments - so far, not a single signal from Parisian universities has been received by the intelligence department.

    The authors of the report paid special attention to extremist sentiments within the sports environment, where radical Islamism tends to manifest itself in various forms - from collective prayers in locker rooms (including during competitions) to the requirements of using only halal food.

    Some sports clubs do not allow women to train or do not allow them to train at the same time as men.
    "The Federation of Martial Arts even asked its technical director to take religious holidays into account when scheduling competitions," the report authors say.

    As parliamentarians note, in the coaching environment radical moods are especially dangerous, given the influence the trainers are able to exert on the younger generation.

    France has the largest number of Muslims in the Western world primarily due to migration from North African and Middle Eastern countries. A 2017 Pew Research report documented the Muslim population at 5,720,000 or 8.8% of the total population. Islam is the second-most widely professed religion in France behind Catholic Christianity by number of worshippers.

    Related:

    'Islam Wants to Rule the World': Archbishop Slammed for Opposing Mass Migration
    Swedish Municipality That Banned Jihadis Outlaws Islamic Headscarves for Girls
    Sri Lanka Bans Promoting Religious, Extremist or Radical Ideologies
    UK Islamic Schools Linked to Radical Teaching Used to Breed Extremists − PhD
    Tags:
    extremists, extremists, Islam, Islam, radicalization, radicalization, radicalization, French National Assembly
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse