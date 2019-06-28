Register
21:14 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves a building in Westminster, London, Britain, June 26, 2019

    Twitter Split Over BoJo's Claims He is Not Avoiding Scrutiny

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former Mayor of London and Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson rejected a request from his rival leadership challenger, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, to hold an early debate on Sky News, on the basis that the public has a right to know the policies and character of the two potential PMs.

    Boris Johnson has insisted that his refusal not partake in a debate with leadership rival Jeremy Hunt is not an attempt to avoid scrutiny.

    Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt both showed their faces at a hustings event in Exeter on Friday for Tory members exclusively.

    While they did not debate one another and were both questioned individually.

    One questioner directed a question to Boris Johnson asking if his reluctance to debate his leadership fellow contender meant he was scared of serious perusal by opposition and from the public.

    The former mayor of London dismissed the idea saying that the only effect a debate would have would to bring harm to the Conservative Party.

    He said: “One of the important things as Conservatives is not to spend too much time tearing great lumps out of each other in advance of the end of the contest. My policies and so on have received a huge amount of scrutiny,”

    “I’m doing at least two head-to-head debates, which I think is probably more than enough to glut the appetite of the electorate. I’ve done loads of debate in my time, loads and loads.”

    Jeremy Hunt responded by promising not to attack Mr Johnson “personal issues” and “stick to the issues facing the country.

    He did however stand by his decision to label his opponent a “coward” for not agreeing to the debate.

    This comes as Tom Newton Dunn told BBC’s Question Time on Thursday the Boris Johnson’s private affairs should be open for scrutiny. 

    The internet reacted to Mr Johnson’s rejection saying that he was hiding from scrutiny.

    ​Some invoked the duty of the prime ministership to public inspection and proposed a petition to demand that Mr Johnson participate. 

    Supporters of Mr Johnson praised him for dodging the Sky News debate dubbing it “Sly News”.

    Some called into question the hypocrisy of how those who recorded an apparent altercation between Boris Johnson and his girlfriend are being treated in the media as opposed to Johnson himself. 

    Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are scheduled to debate each other on 9 July on ITV. 

    Tags:
    Internet, Social Media, UK Conservative Party, debates, United Kingdom, mass media, UK media
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse