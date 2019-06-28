Register
17:29 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cities of the world. Warsaw

    EU Human Rights Commissioner Slams Poland Over Legal Reform and Abortion, But Will Warsaw Care?

    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In reaction to the publication of the report, the Polish government issued a 42-page response, in which it denied that the courts in Poland had been politicised, and stressed that its system of “electing members of the National Council of the Judiciary did not violate any standards of European law”.

    Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, has issued a sharply worded report on the policies of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS), slamming its reform of the country’s legal system and restriction of abortion rights.

    She concluded PiS’ legal reforms “fundamentally violate” the rule of law, and the government needs to do more to avoid “undermining public confidence” in the legal system.

    “Improving accountability or efficiency of the justice system may not be pursued at the expense of judicial independence. Members of the executive and the legislature have a duty to uphold the independence of the judiciary and to avoid undermining public confidence in it,” Mijatovic said in a press release.

    The Commissioner alleges the reforms have had “a significant impact on the functioning and independence of virtually all key components of the national judicial system, essentially affecting the Constitutional Court, the National Judicial Council, the Supreme Court, common courts, individual judges and the prosecutor’s office.”

    Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), gives a speech in front of the Constitutional Court during a pro-government demonstration, December 13, 2015 in Warsaw
    © AFP 2019 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI
    Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), gives a speech in front of the Constitutional Court during a pro-government demonstration, December 13, 2015 in Warsaw

    Warsaw insists the changes are needed to tackle corruption and clean up a judicial system still haunted by the communist era legacy. While in 2018 PiS allowed Supreme Court judges who were compelled to retire to return, Mijatovic said more needed to be done, criticising how the functions of the justice minister and prosecutor-general have been combined, and demanding the separation of the positions.

    “The independence and credibility of the tribunal have been seriously compromised by the continuing controversy over the election and the status of its president and several new judges, and the Polish authorities should urgently resolve this impasse”, the Commissioner recommended.

    Her findings echo a judgement by the EU’s top court earlier in June, which ruled Poland’s judiciary reform had breached EU law, and demanded Warsaw reverse the changes or face penalties from Brussels.

    Mijatovic’s report also discussed the need to improve women’s rights in Poland, in particular respect of securing access to legal abortions - she dubbed the present situation “a very real and serious threat to women’s life and health”, and called on the government to provide Polish women with “effective access” to abortion.

    Fight Back

    In reaction to the publication of the report, the government issued a 42-page response, in which it denied courts in Poland had been politicised, and stressed its system of “electing members of the National Council of the Judiciary did not violate any standards of European law” - its legal reforms, it stated, were necessary to tackle corruption among other issues.

    The Commissioner’s censure is just the latest salvo in the long-running war between the EU and PiS - it’s unlikely the report will have much impact in Warsaw as the government have ignored all previous reports issued by the Council of Europe, but conversely may further bolster support for Law and Justice, as the party has successfully framed Brussels’ attempts to hamper and/or reverse its reform program as external meddling in the country’s sovereign affairs.

    Moreover, Poles are strongly supportive of the government, with a recent poll indicating 51 percent of citizens assessed PiS’ activities since gaining power in 2016 positively, with 69 percent of respondents basing their support on socioeconomic changes they believe the government has achieved, its determination and effectiveness, and adherence to election promises.

    Similarly, the population overwhelmingly back current abortion laws, in which termination of pregnancy is legal only in rape, when the woman’s life or health are in danger, or if the fetus is irreparably damaged. A CBOS survey indicates 69 percent of Poles view abortion as immoral and unacceptable, 14 percent are ambivalent and 14 percent view it as acceptable.

    Related:

    Polexit? Tusk Warns of 'Very Serious Threat' of Poland Leaving EU by 'Accident'
    Soros Foundation Demands EU Ramp Up Pressure on Poland 'or EU Won't Survive'
    Poland Views Brexit as Problem Rather Than Chance to Reform European Union
    Poland's Ruling Law and Justice Party Ahead in EU Vote - Reports
    Tags:
    Dunja Mijatovic, legal reform, abortion, European Union, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse