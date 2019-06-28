Register
17:29 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Member of Parliament, Diane Abbott, left, Ginario Da Costa, right, the father of Edson Da Costa, and Esa Charles, father of Rashan Charles who died after contact with police last Saturday, arrives at a protest over his death at Stoke Newington police station, London, Saturday July 29, 2017.

    Corbyn Ally Diane Abbott Admits She is 'Starting to Worry' About Labour’s Brexit Strategy

    © AP Photo / Lauren Hurley
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Labour have taken a cautious approach to Brexit, coming out in favour of a new Customs Union with the European Union and in opposition to a no deal Brexit. However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of being indecisive on supporting calls for a second referendum.

    Shadow Home Secretary and a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn Diane Abbott has expressed concern over Labour’s Brexit strategy.

    She took to Twitter on Thursday morning and in a response to a comment said: “Like you I have supported Labour’s Brexit strategy so far. But like you I am beginning to worry.”  

    ​The tweet came just days after Jeremy Corbyn asked for more time to consider the party's Brexit approach.

    Mr Corbyn asked the Shadow Cabinet on Tuesday for two extra weeks to convince trade unions to support a Remain position in a so-called "people's vote".

    During the heated shadow cabinet meeting, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell described watching the party shift its position as akin to “watching a slow-motion car crash”.

    Diane Abbott’s comments add her to the list of Labour MPs who have expressed frustration with the leader's reluctance to fully embrace a position of campaigning for a second referendum, including members of the front bench.

    Deputy leader Tom Watson as well as Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry have openly come out in favour of the party supporting a fresh public vote.

    This comes as Dame Margaret Beckett accused the Labour leader of being under the influence of pro-Brexit advisers and harbouring Brexit sympathies.

    The MPs' comments come as Labour encroach towards a political crossroads following a subpar performance in the EU elections - losing out to both the Brexit Party and the second referendum supporting Liberal Democrats.

    According to Politics Home, Naomi Smith, the chief of the anti-Brexit campaign group "Best for Britain", said: “Labour needs to be the stop Brexit party, it's as simple as that.

    "Labour members and voters are crying out for the party to oppose Brexit. Diane Abbott won't be the only Labour MP worrying about the party's unclear position on this.

    "The party is bleeding remain support and needs to act quickly to stop the rot."

    Labour have since said that they would support a “final say” on any deal, potentially with remaining in the EU as the alternative option, according to Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer.

    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott, Brexit, Labour party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse