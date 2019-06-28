French Police Use Tear Gas Against Extinction Rebellion Protesters in Paris (Video)

The day before, campaigners from Extinction Rebellion group supported by nearly 2,000 festival-goers staged a procession in Glastonbury, England.

French police have used tear gas against Extinction Rebellion activists who blocked on Friday the Pont de Sully on one of the Parisian central bridges.

According to the group's official statement, some 700 campaigners were expected to gather at the bridge to attract attention to modern climate problems, hold collective discussions and workshops.

Extinction Rebellion, established in 2018, is a movement that protests against climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, and the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse.