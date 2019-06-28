Former Beauty Pageant Star in UK Gets Accused of Funding Terrorists - Report

The prosecution alleges that the accused provided about $45 to a certain group while having “reasonable cause” to suspect that this money would be used for terrorism.

Amaani Noor, a former Miss Teen Great Britain semi-finalist and one-time girlfriend of a Liverpool FC player, has now found herself being accused of providing funds to a terrorist organisation, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, she was charged at Liverpool Crown Court where she pleaded not guilty to one count of terrorism fundraising.

The prosecution alleges that Noor provided about $45.51 in 2018 to a group called “Merciful Hands” while “knowing or having reasonable cause to suspect it may be used for the purpose of terrorism“.

The newspaper also notes that one Victoria Webster who appeared in the court along with Noor, pleaded guilty to three counts of terrorism fundraising, as well as to “inviting Amaani Noor to provide money to the organisation The Merciful Hands, intending it should be used or having reasonable cause to suspect it may be used for the purpose of terrorism”.

Noor's trial is expected to take place on 4 November and Webster will be sentenced after the trial ends.