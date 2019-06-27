Register
18:07 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A visitor takes a close look at one of the panels in the reconstructed Amber Room, unveiled in 2003 after 25 years of painstaking work for the 300th birthday celebrations of St. Petersberg.

    Treasure Hunters Searching for Lost Amber Room in Poland Open Hatch and Find Wartime Shaft (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earlier, museum workers used ground-penetrating radar equipment to discover a well-hidden underground tunnel near a town in northeastern Poland where the priceless 18th century Imperial Russian artefact plundered by the Nazis during the Second World War was rumoured to have been hidden all these years.

    Workers from the Mamerki Bunker Museum have opened a hatch leading to a mystery tunnel near the town of Wegorzewo, which served as the former headquarters of the German army during the war, and where they believed the fabled lost Amber Room may have been stored.

    Clearing away the soil and cutting down a tree which covering up the entrance to the tunnel, the treasure hunters managed to open the hatch, lowering a camera into the shaft. After examining the area, it was judged that there was no danger and that sappers would not need to be called.

    Bartlomiej Plebanczyk, the museum's director, could hardly contain his excitement during Thursday's event, telling reporters and enthusiasts gathered around the site that if the Amber Room was indeed found in Poland, it would be a great sensation, and might even contribute to Polish-Russian rapprochement.

    "I dream of solemnly handing over the Amber Room to its rightful owner, Russia. And, as you can imagine, this would be a tremendous event here in Poland, and especially for our museum," Plebanczyk said.

    Footage from the scene showed that the hatch led only to a shallow shaft, at the base of which was more topsoil and a pipe for water runoff.

    Tweet reads: No treasure. Under the hatch in Mamerki was a well. Not opened since the war…Further search to be carried out with georadar.

    But the museum curator did not lose hope. "We don't know what's inside yet. It's a good sign that there are no post-war objects, or any garbage. It means that no one has opened it since the war. We need to check the nature of the land. There may be something hidden underneath it," he said. Workers are expected to continue surveying the premises.

    The Amber Room, a Czarist-era royal chamber decorated with gold leaf, mirrors, and panels containing over six tonnes of real amber, was created by German craftsmen during the 18th century and given to Peter the Great by Prussian King Frederick William I in 1716. The room was soon installed in the Czars' Catherine Palace summer residence south of St. Petersburg. After the revolution of 1917, the palace was turned into a museum.

    During World War II, during the rapid Nazi advance into the Soviet Union in 1941, curators were unable to disassemble and evacuate the treasure in time and tried to camouflage it, but German forces quickly uncovered it, dismantled the room and took it to Konigsberg, where it was put on display. In the late stages of the war, as the Red Army advanced on East Prussia, the room mysteriously vanished.

    The famous Amber Room in Catherine Palace near St. Petersburg, Pushkin. (File)
    © Sputnik / Sergey Velichkin
    The famous Amber Room in Catherine Palace near St. Petersburg, Pushkin. (File)

    Since then, researchers from around the world have speculated about the treasure's true location. In 1967, a state commission was created to search for the masterpiece, but was abolished in 1984 after coming up empty handed. In 1979, Soviet (and later Russian) and German craftsmen began the painstaking process of replicating the Amber Room based on old drawings, photographs and models, with the process lasting nearly a quarter of a century and finally being completed in 2003.

    The original Amber Room's historical value and material worth (estimated at over $500 million) has led treasure hunters to search far and wide to try to find its true location. Earlier this month, a German researcher spoke to Sputnik about his search for the Amber Room, saying he thought the artifact was almost certainly hidden inside an underground bunker in a city in western Germany where the former Nazi administrator of Konigsberg fled during the closing stages of the war.

    Related:

    Newly-Uncovered Nazi Bunker Yields No Trace of Plundered Amber Room
    Russia's Long-Lost Amber Room Could be in Hands of Legendary Teutonic Knights
    Hitler's Gold Hunters Reportedly Stumble Upon Likely Hiding Place of Fabled Amber Room
    German Researcher Says Knows True Location of Lost Amber Room, Vows to Return It to Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse