New Survey Gauges Public Opinion on Europe’s Plans for Digital Tax on US Tech Giants

US digital giants such as Facebook, Google and Amazon, that have built a formiddable presence on the market, are currently facing a so-called “digital tax” from several European govenrments, which Washington branded “discriminatory”.

Sputnik was keen to learn what is the public opinion in Europe and the United States on proposed levies on Silicon Valley giants.

As part of a survey conducted for Sputnik by IFop – France’s oldest polling agency – a total of 4,000 people were polled in France, Germany, the UK and the US between 9 and 15 April 2019. All were over 18 years of age.

The poll revealed that the majority of Britons, Germans and French, as well as just over half of Americans, consider it necessary to subject companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon to additional taxes.

In France, where a tax on the Big Tech called GAFA is alredy in place, 79 per cent of people supported the introduced levies, while only 13 per cent opposed them.

Tax supporters accounted for 72 and 71 per cent in Germany and the UK, respectively. Opinions appeared to be more divided in the US, where 53 per cent were in favour of more taxes and 33 per cent spoke out against them.

It was revealed that in the three European natins, the proposal to slap additional taxes on Facebook, Google and Amazon was more popular among men than women as well as among people over 35 than younger respondents.

In case of the United States, people under 35 appeared more supportive of the proposal than those aged over 35 years.

Democrats were also found to be more interested in the tax than Republicans. There were also some differences along religious lines, with more Catholics approving of the tax than Protestants.

After months of negotiations, EU member states in March scrapped plans for a digital tax on big US corporations. France and some other countries, however, have decided to implement the tax on a national level, while Washington has claimed that the bill is "discriminatory" and warned of WTO actions.

Despite the failure of plans to reach a EU-wide agreement, France went ahead with its own levies in April. The new tax, called "GAFA" after the corporations it targets (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon) affects tech companies with global annual revenues of more than 750 million euros ($850 million) and a turnover of at least 25 million euros ($28 million) in France. France, Italy, Spain, and the UK