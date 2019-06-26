Dutch Police Discover Europe's Largest Ever Stash of Crystal Meth in Rotterdam - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch police have discovered 2.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine while searching a warehouse in the major Dutch port city of Rotterdam, which is believed to be the largest such stash to have been ever found in Europe, the Dutch News portal reported сiting the police.

The police made the unexpected discovery last week after they realised that the size of one of the rooms at the warehouse was smaller than it should have been, and it turned out that a fake wall had been set up across the place to hide packages with the narcotics, the Dutch News portal reported.

The batch, which was packaged into black briquettes, is estimated at hundreds of millions of euros, the news portal reported.

The police also found 17,500 litres (over 4,600 gallons) of chemicals, which were used in the production of other types of drugs in the Dutch city of Utrecht, the news portal said.

According to the 2018 World Drug Report, about 275 million people, or approximately 5.6 percent of the world’s population aged 15-64 years, used drugs at least once, and over 30 million people were reported to be suffering from drug use disorders that require treatment in 2016.

That same year, about 13.8 million young people aged 15-16 years around the world used cannabis (marijuana) at least once.