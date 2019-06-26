Hope Barden, 21, was found dead by her flat mate following a three month online relationship where she was encouraged to engage in increasingly dangerous sexual acts.

The coroner investigating the death of the young woman ruled that she had died due to asphyxiation.

A police investigation was launched following her death and two months later 45-year-old pub owner, Jerome Dangar, was arrested.

While being investigated, Dangar was convicted on separate charges of possessing extreme pornography and given a 15-month prison sentence in January 2019.

The authorities had wanted the Crown Prosecution Service to charge Dangar with manslaughter because he was online and watched the event live, but did not call the police.

However, Staffordshire Police announced in a statement that Dangar had been found dead at the HMP Dartmoor prison in April.

Hope's mother Kate Barden was devastated by the loss of her "beautiful" and "intelligent" daughter, and now the person responsible will never face justice.

She said that Hope had been involved in the online adult film industry to make extra money.

Her mother explained that for over three months, Hope was being paid regularly to perform sexual acts live on the internet, which slowly spiralled into more dangerous and demeaning situations.

Hope’s mother said that “this would be a landmark case” if it had gone to court.

"Anyone with daughters or other relatives involved in this terrible industry must be aware of the risk of harm".

Hope was a graduate in adolescent mental health and had just returned from Norway and was working as a caretaker for people with learning disabilities.

According to Detective Inspector John Quilty from Staffordshire CID, Dangar’s death ultimately prevented prosecutors from charging him because the “dangerous requests that Dangar placed on Hope ultimately led to her death".

“Officers have remained in contact with Hope’s family and have updated them with details. Our thoughts remain with them. We are also grateful for the support from Hope’s friends, as well as her family".

DI Quilty added: “The tragic death of Hope, and the potential consequences for Dangar, should send a strong deterrent message to those who engage in such dangerous sexual acts and make requests of others whilst online, anywhere in the UK".

Hope’s family have confirmed that they've submitted the case report to every police force in the UK, in the hope that another tragedy like this doesn’t happen again.