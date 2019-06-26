Alleged Gas Explosion in Vienna Causes Partial Collapse of Two Buildings - Police

Several people have been injured in a major explosion in the fourth district of the Austrian capital, bordering the city centre, a fire brigade spokesman stated.

Local police have stated that presumably a gas explosion has rocked Vienna in the area Pressgasse and Schäffergasse streets shortly after 16:30 local time. Several floors of up to two multi-storey buildings have partly collapsed.

According to media reports, six people have been injured in the incident. Police, in turn, have reported about four wounded.

#Aktuell: Im Bereich #Pressgasse/Schäffergasse hat sich kurz nach 16:30 Uhr eine Explosion (vermutl. Gasexplosion) ereignet. Mehrere Stockwerke von bis zu zwei Mehrparteienhäuser sind zum Teil eingestürzt. Polizei, Rettung & Feuerwehr sind verstärkt vor Ort! Nähere Infos folgen! — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) 26 июня 2019 г.

There is a crater in front of the building, the fire brigade spokesman noted.

#pressgasse heftige Bilder nach Explosion in Wien. Gedanken sind bei den Verletzten. Dank an die Einsatzkräfte. pic.twitter.com/8jvMaUnH2e — Amir El-Shamy (@elshamyamir) 26 июня 2019 г.

​The police, rescue team, and fire department have arrived at the site.

