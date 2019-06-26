Cigarette, Electric Fault Among Possible Causes of Notre Dame Fire - Prosecutors

The centuries-old Gothic building saw a large part of the roof and its landmark spire collapse in a fire on 15 April while it was being renovated.

Paris prosecutors have stated that investigators had many hypotheses about the reasons for the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in April "including a malfunctioning of the electrical system or a fire which started with a badly stubbed-out cigarette", indicating there was no evidence to back up any theory of "a criminal origin" to the fire.

"If certain failings, which may explain the scale of the fire, have been brought to light, the investigations carried out to this date have not yet been able to determine the causes of the fire", Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said.

However, Heitz noted that an investigation had been opened into the possibility of negligence having caused the blaze.

The fire reportedly started in the scaffolding that covered the back of the cathedral. Most of its treasures survived, including the crown of thorns. French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to rebuild Notre Dame within five years.