Register
17:37 GMT +326 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves a building in Westminster, London, Britain, June 26, 2019

    EU Reportedly Furious With BoJo Over 'Bullsh**' Brexit Plans: 'We've Been Here Before'

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Following Theresa May’s resignation as PM, the hopefuls to succeed her - Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, have both declared their intention to implement Brexit, as well as their willingness to leave the EU without a trade deal after the 31 October deadline if no agreement is reached.

    Brussels has become embroiled in a spat with Tory leadership hopeful Boris Johnson, the Sun reported, citing sources in the European Union.

    Johnson declared his intention to seek a "transition period" if Britain was forced to leave the EU with no deal on the 31st of October.

    He said: “I have myself to decide under the current terms of the extension that we have, to apply for such an extension.”

    “It is up to the EU to decide whether to grant it. At the moment, the law says that the UK is leaving the EU; international treaty law says the UK is leaving the EU on the 31st of October.'

    Commenting on the plans, one EU diplomat told The Sun that Britain will have to meet certain criteria regarding the backstop, citizens' rights, and the divorce agreement.

    He explained that the agreement is a package deal and that Britain cannot pick and choose which parts to accept.

    “This is an old UK idea, to secure the parts you like and forget the rest. But it's a package.”

    He continued by saying that the former foreign secretary’s plan just “isn’t going to fly”.

    “What is missing is finances and the backstop, so he would get all he wants. And you'd need our agreement for that. It's nonsense.”

    Another EU representative rebuffed Johnson’s plans, calling them “bull****”.

    "Boris can bull**** all he likes. We've been here before."

    "If we didn't make concessions for a Remainer like May, why would we make them for a populist architect of Brexit?" he told The Sun.

    According to the Express, another EU official indicated that Boris Johnson’s no deal bluster would not last, saying: "What can we say? I assume that his ideas will probably evolve the moment he steps into Downing Street.”

    However, Johnson has committed to scrapping Theresa May's withdrawal agreements and threatened to withhold the £39 billion divorce bill.

    He derided her “pathetic” attempt to negotiate a deal and claimed that Mrs. May had agreed to “the high end of the EU's expectations”.

    A failure to deliver Brexit by 31 October may call the future of the Conservative Party itself into question.

    Jacob Rees-Mogg, head of the European Research Group (ERG) and Boris Johnson supporter said to LBC on Monday that if "the Tories don’t leave, or don’t get us out on 31 October, then there will be no Tory party left to lead, that’s the issue we are facing."

    Mr Johnson has echoed these claims, saying that the government faces an "existential crisis" if it does not deliver Brexit. He also hinted in an interview with TalkRadio that he would resign if the UK were not to leave by 31 October.

    The Labour shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer sent a a direct message to Mr Johnson regarding attempting a no deal Brexit, saying: "If you become Prime Minister, Parliament will do everything it can to block no-deal on 31 October. No ifs, no buts." 
     

    Tags:
    European Union, European Union, Brexit, Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse